Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan, Juris Maklakovs.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service said to Report that Ambassador Juris Maklakovs presented a copy of credentials to Elmar Mammadyarov at the meeting.

J.Maklakovs said that he would spare no efforts for the development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

The Minister wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic activity.