 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan

    The ambassador said that he would spare no efforts for the development of bilateral relations during his tenure

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan, Juris Maklakovs.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service said to Report that Ambassador Juris Maklakovs presented a copy of credentials to Elmar Mammadyarov at the meeting.

    J.Maklakovs said that he would spare no efforts for the development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

    The Minister wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic activity.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi