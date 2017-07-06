Elmar Mammadyarov receives Malena Mard upon termination of her diplomatic tenure

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Malena Mard upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the meeting Elmar Mammadyarov noted that her contributions to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union during diplomatic mission is highly appreciated.

Malena Marda noted that she speared no efforts to enhance bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union during her diplomatic mission.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ms. Malena Mard every success in her future activities.