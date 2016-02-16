Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov receives James Appathurai

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has received Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai on February 16.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting the sides exchanged views on the current level of cooperation and perspectives of relations between Azerbaijan and NATO.

Appreciating highly relations between NATO and Azerbaijan, J.Appathurai expressed his gratitude for successful cooperation, especially for consistent contribution to international peace and security in the framework of operation held by Azerbaijan in Afghanistan.

Pointing out the reliable and steady relations between Azerbaijan and NATO, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed the development of cooperation within the frames of Individual Partnership Action Plan, Planning and Review Process and Operational Capabilities Concept. He mentioned that Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the Resolute Support Mission of NATO in Afghanistan.

Mentioning that Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict constitutes major threat to the stability and security in the region Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that for the resolution of the conflict Armenia has to withdraw its armed forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides exchanged their views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.