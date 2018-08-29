Elmar Mammadyarov receives credentials of new ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Zurab Pataradze, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report was informed by the ministry.

Presenting a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Ambassador Zurab Pataradze said that he is pleased to be appointed to Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts for the further development of traditional friendly relations between the two countries during his tenure.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished every success to Ambassador Zurab Patarazde in his diplomatic mission.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as large-scale energy and transport projects realized in the region.