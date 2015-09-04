Elmar Mammadyarov receives Chairperson of Committee on Foreign Affairs of Pakistani Senate

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Elmar Mammadyarov received Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Chairperson of Committee on Foreign Affairs of Senate of Pakistan, Report informs.

Nuzhat Sadiq said that she visited Baku within the 3rd meeting of the Women’s Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties organized in Baku on September 1-3, 2015. She underlined that the event was organized in a high level and was featured with fruitful discussions.

She said that the people of Pakistan are sincerely happy for the dynamic development and achievements of Azerbaijan.

She highly appreciated the attention and care of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO, member of Parliament to the humanitarian issues affecting Pakistan. In the meantime, she praised the humanitarian support delivered by Azerbaijan during the earthquake and flooding natural disasters stricken Pakistan.

Elmar Mammadyarov highly evaluated the development level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and underlined the necessity of further development of economical-trade ties through joint efforts.

Noting the cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations the Minister stressed that the unequivocal position of Pakistan in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter vis-a-vis the aggression and occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the support to the Azerbaijan’s stance on the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict are highly appreciated.

During the meeting the sides also emphasized the importance of mutual visits and inter-parliamentary relations in the development of the traditional friendship and partnership ties.