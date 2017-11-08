 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov pays an official visit to Ethiopia

    He will also visit headquarters of AU and UN Economic Commission for Africa

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov pays an official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on November 8-9.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). 

    Within the framework of the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Workneh Gebeyehu and other officials.

    Furthermore, Elmar Mammadyarov will visit headquarters of African Union (AU) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa stationed in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa and will have meetings with the Chairperson of AU and AU Commissioners.

