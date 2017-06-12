Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister for International Development of Australia

© mfa.gov.az

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, Minister for International Development and the Pacific of the Commonwealth of Australia.

Report informs referring to Foreign Ministry, at the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Australia and increasing of mutual visits during last periods.

Ministers mentioned that this year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of expansion of the legal basis and development of economic relations for further enhancement of bilateral ties.

Concetta Fierravanti-wells as the first Australian Minister visiting Azerbaijan expressed her delight and informed that the business delegation from Australia will come to Azerbaijan in October.

Briefing his counterpart about negotiation processes on settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Elmar Mammadyarov stated that conflict must be settled based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Concetta Fierravanti-Wells expressed the strong support of her country to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy was also stressed and in this regard the ministers commended the activity of Azerbaijan-Australia Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group

Ministers exchanged views on the development of cooperation in the fields of ship building, agriculture, tourism and demining.