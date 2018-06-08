Elmar Mammadyarov met with foreign minister of Gambia

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by Ousainou Darboe, Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Gambia on the sidelines of his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan

Report was told in the press service of Foreign Ministry.

Expressing his satisfaction over visiting our country, the Gambian Minister mentioned that he was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev and during the meeting fruitful discussions were held.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in various areas Azerbaijan and Gambia. The Ministers underlined the importance of the expansion of legal framework and exchange of mutual visits in the development of bilateral relations adding that the two countries closely cooperate within the UN, OIC and other international organizations.

The Ministers also noted that there is a huge potential for the cooperation in tourism, education, health and other spheres and to this end discussed the possibility of education opportunities for Gambian students at the high education institutions of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the ADA University, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about granting scholarships by Azerbaijan for students from the OIC and Non-Aligned Movement member countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed also his colleague about capital Baku's candidature to Expo-2025.

Informing his interlocutor about the recent negotiation process on the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the just and fair position of Gambia on the settlement of the conflict on the basis of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Gambian Minister underlined the traditional support by his Government within international organizations on illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territories by Armenia.

At the meeting the sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.