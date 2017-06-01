Elmar Mammadyarov met with first vice-president of National Congress of Colombia and other Senate members

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Elmar Mammadyarov within the framework of official visit to the Republic of Colombia met with the first vice-president of the National Congress of Colombia Madame Daira de Jesús Gálvis Méndez. The Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Colombia Parliamentary Friendship Group Senator Teresita García Romero and other members of the group also attended the meeting.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

E.Mammadyarov mentioned the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of Azerbaijan-Colombia relations. Minister thanked the National Congress of Colombia for the consistent support, which based on principles of international law, namely sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of States, to fair stance of Azerbaijan in the settlement of conflict.

Senators with great pleasure recalled the visit to Azerbaijan, meetings with the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, Foreign Minister and the members of the Parliament on the sidelines of the V International Humanitarian Forum held in Baku between 29-30 September, 2016. Adding that they always stand with friendly Azerbaijani people and will do all their best to advance the friendship between the two countries.

E.Mammadyarov congratulated the People of Columbia for the signed Peace Agreement which put an end to long-lasting conflict in the country and hoped that the Peace Accord would bring lots of opportunities for sustainable development of the country.

During the meeting document adopted by the Senate on the 25th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide under the signature of the First Vice-President of the National Congress of Colombia, President of Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee and other senators was presented to Minister Mammadyarov.

Minister expressed his appreciation for the documents adopted by the Senate of Colombia, namely resolution on “Illegal occupation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and document on the 25th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide.

E.Mamadyarov briefed the Members of Senate about his official visit to Columbia and the fruitful meetings he had with the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin, and the business communities. Adding that there are favorable opportunities for further development of economic-trade relations between the two countries.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.