Elmar Mammadyarov met with Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany on the sidelines of the 22nd OSCE Ministerial Council being held in Belgrade on the 3rd of December, Report was told by FM Press-service.

During the meeting, the Ministers exchanged their views on the agenda and priorities of Germany's Chairmanship in OSCE's Chairman-in-Office. Informing his counterpart about the latest situation of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of increasing the OSCE’s activity in the settlement process of the conflict and expressed his conviction that Germany will make its contribution in this regard during its OSCE Chairmanship.

At the meeting the sides also expressed their satisfaction of the level of development of bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed the ways of expanding cooperation in various fields.