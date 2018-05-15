Elmar Mammadyarov met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federico Mogherini within the framework of his visit to Brussels. Report was told in the Ministry, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined once again that Azerbaijan pays great importance to the development of relations with the European Union and touched upon issues of cooperation in energy, transport, trade, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest.

Noting that negotiations of the agreement on cooperation between the European Union ans Azerbaijan are going in a constructive way, the sides expressed their confidence about the impetus the agreement will give for the new level of relations and comprehensive development.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and said he was going to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris on May 15. He noted that the position of the European Union on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is highly appreciated.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues.