Elmar Mammadyarov meets with President of Twelve Plus Group

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Duarte Pacheco, President of the Twelve Plus Group, Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the sides exchanged their views on various aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union and emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in modern times.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Parliamentary Assemblies of CIS, Council of Europe and other international organizations.

Duarte Pachego mentioned that IPU interested in the development of cooperation with the country. He noted that he will try his best for strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.