Elmar Mammadyarov met with Egyptian President

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of an official visit to Egypt, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the country's President Abdel Fattahel-Sisi.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed the greetings and a letter of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Egyptian leader.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi asked the FM to extend his greetings and best wishes to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

They hailed the cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within international organizations.

The Egyptian head of state praised Azerbaijan’s tolerance and multiculturalism traditions, and underlined the importance of the Islamic solidarity.

The parties noted that Islam was a religion of peace, solidarity and tolerance.

FM Mammadyarov noted that the country would host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, and invited Egyptian athletes to join the Games.

The Azerbaijani top diplomat highlighted the country’s contributions to strengthening intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue.

They also discussed economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt, and praised the six years long cooperation between SOCAR and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, adding this cooperation has enormous prospects.

The two also exchanged views over the ways of developing the bilateral ties on various fronts.