Elmar Mammadyarov met with Chairman of Chamber of Deputies of National Congress of Argentina

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of Argentina Emilio Monzo.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan that, expressing gratitude for the sincere welcome, Monzo noted the meetings held with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, and stressed the fruitful exchange of views on the development of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina. The parties stressed the importance of reciprocal visits of high-ranking officials between the two countries in terms of the development of relations.

Mammadyarov recalled his recent visit to Argentina in March 2019 and underlined the fruitful meetings held during the visit, as well as the development of bilateral relations in various fields.

Underlining the important role that the parliamentary diplomacy plays in the development of relations, Mammadyarov expressed the hope that this visit will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

Monzo highly appreciated the recent visit of Minister Mammadyarov to Argentina and the bilateral meeting held as part of the visit, and noted that his current visit provided a good opportunity for closer familiarization of the meeting.

The parties also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.