Elmar Mammadyarov meets in Ethiopia with Commissioner for Peace and Security

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov within the visit to Ethiopia met with the Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with expanding relations of Azerbaijan with the African Union as an Observer State and exchange of high-level mutual visits.

Minister Mammadyarov emphasized that as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for term 2012-2013 Azerbaijan has paid particular attention to the peace and security problems of the African continent. He also spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring peace and security at regional and international levels.

Noting the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the development of relations with African countries on bilateral and multilateral basis, Minister Mammadyarov said that the States of the continent and Azerbaijan have wide opportunities for cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, scientific and other spheres in the context of the South-South cooperation.

Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui stated that the visit has made a significant contribution to the development of dialogue and cooperation between the African Union and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of continuation of dialogue and consultations, organizing the visits of delegations and the exchange of experience in areas of mutual interest between the African Union and Azerbaijan.