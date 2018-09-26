Elmar Mammadyarov meets his Sierra Leona and Eritrea counterparts

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov continues his bilateral exchanges in New-York within the UN General Assembly 73rd session, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leona Alie Kabba, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed.

During the meetings the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation prospects, the issues of mutual cooperation and support within the international organization, as well as the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.