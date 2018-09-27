Elmar Mammadyarov meets foreign ministers of three countries in New York

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan that on September 26 Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and İnternational Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Honduras María Dolores Agüero Lara.

During the meetings the sides exchanged their views on the prospects of cooperation development, the issues of mutual cooperation and support within the international organizations, as well as the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.