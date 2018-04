Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pays an official visit to Moscow.

Report was said by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the minister will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and international and regional issues, including the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.