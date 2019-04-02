Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for Brussels for talks with EU officials

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3647b80769fa8941669c4873f6f0ede1/5de3ab99-c4c9-4c7f-9d2e-0a78ef17de69_292.jpg

Brussels is to play the host to the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-European Union (EU) Cooperation Council on April 4.

Report informs citing the Foreign Ministry that Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend the meeting along with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

The meeting envisages discussions of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, issues on the agenda of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership, ongoing negotiations on the new bilateral agreement, the Partnership Priorities, the Eastern Partnership and other issues.