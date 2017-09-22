Elmar Mammadyarov holds some meetings on sidelines of the UN GA 72nd session

© Report

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly had bilateral meetings with the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Kenya Amina Mohamed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica Manuel A. González Sanz, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Dominican Republic Migel Vargas Maldonado, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Colombia Maria Angela Holguin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis Mark Brantley, Foreign Minister of Macedonia Nikola Dmitrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Luis Straker and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain Alfonso Dastis.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

At the meetings the sides noted the necessity for further enhancing of bilateral relations and continuation of joint efforts to this end. In this context the high importance of mutual official visits, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs was emphasized. The parties exchanged views over the ways o for the development of legal-treaty base and economic, trade and humanitarian relations through joint endeavors.

The sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and the issues of mutual support in electoral bodies.

At the meetings the parties discussed topical issues on the agenda of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meetings Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed in a comprehensive manner his counterparts on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which constitutes serious threat to the security of Azerbaijan and the entire region, ongoing occupation of Azerbaijan's territories by Armenia, the attempts of Armenia to undermine the conflict resolution process through different provocations and Armenia's policy of maintaining the status quo of occupation. In this context Minister said that the settlement of the conflict should only be on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Elmar Mammadyarov noted that, the continuous support by all international community for the fair and just position of Azerbaijan in the conflict resolution process is highly appreciated .

At the meeting held with Colombian side, from Azerbaijan Minister Elmar Mamadyarov and from Colombia Minister Maria Angela Holguin signed "'Declaration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia on promotion of sport and culture”.