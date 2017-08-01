Mammadyarov: During past 25 years effective cooperation gave impetus to development of Azerbaijan-Sudan ties

© Report

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov sent a congratulatory letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan Ibrahim Ghandour on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Sudan on July 25, 2017.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that during the past 25 years effective cooperation forged both in bilateral and multilateral platforms, particularly within the UN and OİC, gave the impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also expressed his conviction that cooperation within UN, OIC and Non-Aligned Movement will continue to grow further. Elmar Mammadyarov thanked for the support of friendly Sudan within the international organizations and adoption of resolutions condemning Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Elmar Mammadyarov based on existing friendly relations between two countries expressed his confidence that joint efforts will ensure the further development of bilateral cooperation for the prosperity of Azerbaijan and Sudan and the well being of both nations.