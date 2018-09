© Report

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov departed for a working visit to the Russian Federation to attend the 7th ministerial meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states to be held in Moscow, December 4-5.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Mammadyarov will deliver speech at the event.