​Elmar Mammadyarov: "Armenia wants to cover its aggression to Azerbaijan by adding religious notes in the conflict"

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia wants to cover its aggression to Azerbaijan and occupation by adding religious notes in the conflict".

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a meeting with Special Envoy of Egyptian President for non-permanent candidacy of Egypt to the UN Security Council Mahammad Alahaddin Ali Showqi al-Hadidi.

Mr. Minister received him Special Envoy of Egyptian President for non-permanent candidacy of Egypt to the UN Security Council Mahammad Alahaddin Ali Showqi al-Hadidi on October 14.

He asked to deliver the most sincere greetings and best wishes of the Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi to President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides expressed satisfaction with development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt. They also stressed the importance of increasing efforts for the development of economic and trade relations as well as mutual cooperation in the field of tourism.

In the framework of international organizations, cooperation and mutual support between Azerbaijan and Egypt is said to be the embodiment of the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Mr. Envoy Mohammed Alahaddin Ali Showgi Al-Hadidi expressed Egypt's support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and also stressed that Egypt is a supporter of a peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the UN Charter and the norms and principles of international law.

He also highlighted that in case if they are elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, one of their main priorities will be fight against terrorism and its ideological aspects.

The Minister expressed gratitude for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position based on norms and principles of international law in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. He underlined the unacceptability of attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of states.

The Foreign Minister also spoke about Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism, practice of intercultural and interreligious dialogue. He stressed the importance of fighting against Islamophobia tendencies as Azerbaijan and Egypt are countries with moderate Islamic culture.

Mammadyarov informed that being non-permanent member to the UN Security Council in 2012-2013, one of the main priorities for Azerbaijan was combating terrorism too. He said that Azerbaijan had suffered from the Armenian terrorist attacks occured in transport infrastructure as well as in other public places. According to him, more than 30 different terrorist attacks have been committed and thousands of innocent people have become victims of these acts of terrorism.

Recalling that being the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Azerbaijan was an initiator of the first joint meeting with Islamic Cooperation Organization, the Minister stressed importantance to continue this mechanism.

He wished Egypt success in the UN Security Council elections.