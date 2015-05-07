Elman Abdullayev begins to act as a Permanent Representative to African Union

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Permanent Representative of the African Union, Elman Abdullayev presented his credential to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Report was told by the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with the chairman of the African Union Commission, humanitarian, cultural, educational and other fields prospects of cooperation were discussed and noted that there is a great potential for raising this cooperation to a new level.

Noting an increase of contacts within the framework of international organizations and on a bilateral basis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and African countries from year to year, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev stressed the implementation of important humanitarian projects by Azerbaijan in the African continent.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma wished success to the Azerbaijani Embassy in its activity.