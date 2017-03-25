Elin Suleymanov: Azerbaijan's relations with US are a strategic partnership

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's relations with the United States are a strategic partnership.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's ambassador to the United States Elin Suleymanov said in an interview with American radio KGOU. According to him two countries are allies in many ways. “We have common goals, common visions”, - ambassador said.

It is unimaginable for many people outside the United States that you could get the popular vote but not get the presidency. But American democracy is said that way doesn't make America less democratic. It doesn't make anybody more democratic just the way Americans live. This may not be acceptable or understood by others but others do not vote in American elections and they don't make decisions. This is not their country.

Answering the question about the economic development of the country after the fall in oil prices, the Azerbaijani ambassador acknowledged that oil price falling was a shock definitely and it decreased Azerbaijani revenue significantly, state revenues and the currency that was devalued because of the influx of the hard currency was much less than it used to be. At the same time Azerbaijan has managed to maintain normalcy, the social payments, maintain the salaries.

In an interview the ambassador also spoke about the geographical location of the country, culture, history of Azerbaijan.