Elin Suleymanov: Azerbaijan plays an important role in implementation of new Great Silk Road

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will remain a major center for trade and multicultural lines of the Great Silk Road between East and West.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S., Elin Suleymanov, wrote in a paper published in GlobalPost.

"Now, world and regional leaders are making plans to build a new Silk Road, consisting not only of roadways but also pipelines, cable lines, airports and ports" - article says.

The nations along this corridor of commerce and cultural exchange will see economic and political benefits.

The region remains critically important for the United States and its allies. On the energy and economic fronts, the new Silk Road will impact three pivotal projects for the United States and Western Europe. Azerbaijan stands at the center of all three.

First, there's the strategic Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline from Azerbaijan to Georgia to Turkey, which ships much-needed energy supplies to Western Europe and Israel.

Second, there's the Southern Gas Corridor, which also begins in Azerbaijan and is now being extended into European markets.

Third, there's the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad beginning in the capital of Azerbaijan and that will take people and products to Georgia and Turkey, opening new opportunities for expedited East-West transit, noted E. Suleymanov.

For global policymakers, the lessons are clear: The new Silk Road must strengthen the aforementioned existing infrastructure and Azerbaijan must remain a major hub on the commercial and multicultural highway between East and West.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is completing construction of the first phase of the Baku International Sea and Trade Port, the largest maritime export and logistics center on the Caspian Sea with a total capacity to move 25 million tons of cargo a year. Azerbaijan has also built a new terminal for Baku International Airport, accommodating about 3 million additional passengers.

Now, as in ancient times, the new Silk Road will be a fulcrum for exchanging ideas as well as products.