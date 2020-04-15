'Elections' in Nagorno Karabakh are nothing but a deliberate game: Foreign Ministry

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a4e8bf5b189796f07523cef26651d8c3/f9639454-2db0-4e82-b39f-455d8badafbc_292.jpg

We expressed our position on the 'elections' illegally held by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on March 31.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva made the remarks in response to a question about the second round of the so-called "elections" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Report says.

"Commenting on the issue at a meeting held through videoconference on April 14 on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2020, President Ilham Aliyev stated that these 'elections' once again showed that no one recognizes this illegal junta regime. We again emphasize that these 'elections' regardless of whether its first or second round takes place, are illegal and nothing but a deliberate game," - Ministry spokesperson said.

"Referring to the unequivocal position of the world community on this illegal act in Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region, which is under occupation temporarily, I would like to reiterate that many international organizations and states reject the so-called 'election' and their results. Members of the international community continue to make statements on the so-called 'elections' expressing support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders", - she noted.

Azerbaijan holds elections in its territory under its Constitution, and more specifically, the elections in our country's Nagorno Karabakh region can take place with the participation of both communities in the region, after the elimination of military occupation factor. I don't see any need for further comment", - Abdullayeva added.