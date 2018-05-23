Election of new PACE co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan postponed

Paris. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Election of new PACE co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan has been postponed until June this year".

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency was told by co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan, Stefan Schennach.

According to him, elections will be held in Strasbourg, France, in June this year. "There is no candidate for this position yet".

Notably, PACE dismissed Cesar Florin Predani from the position of co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan . The appointment of new co-rapporteur was scheduled at the closed meeting of the Council of Europe Committee on May 29 in Paris. The reason for the postponement of the election is the absence of candidate for this post.