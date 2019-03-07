Egypt warns against obtaining Azerbaijan visas through unofficial channels

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt has warned nationals against obtaining work visa for Azerbaijan through mediators or travel agencies, against the backdrop of a series of swindling incidents recently, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Report informs citing Egyptian media that the ministry urged those wishing to travel to the Western Asian country to get the visa through the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Cairo.

It warned against dealing with unofficial travel agencies or individuals claiming to facilitate the procedures of issuing the visa.

A small Egyptian community lives in Azrebaijan, with some 50 people living in the capital Baku, according to the ministry's website.