ECHR announces judgment concerning Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has announced judgment concerning Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press-service of the ECHR, the citizens of Azerbaijan Azer Samadov, born in 1961, and Ilgar Ibrahimoglu (Allahverdiyev), born in 1973, appealed to the Court about the illegality of the dissolution of the "Islam-Ittihad" public association.

The ECHR decided that there had been a violation of Article 11th of the European Convention on Human Rights (freedom of assembly and association) and ordered to pay 4,000 euros to the plaintiffs for non-pecuniary damage and 2,000 euros for costs and expenses.

Activities of the Association "Islam-Ittihad" was discontinued by the decision of the district court of Baku in 2003 at the request of the Ministry of Justice of the country. Chairman and member of the board were A. Samedov and I. Allahverdiev. Then court found that the association had unlawfully engaged in religious activities, due to this fact the Department of Justice thrice issued warnings to it.