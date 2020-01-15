Eastern Partnership declares territorial integrity and inviolability of borders as key elements

On January 15, the plenary session of the European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg adopted the resolution "Implementation of the common foreign and security policy" by an absolute majority.

Report informs article 36 of the document states that "the EU confirms its obligations to support the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all Eastern Partnership countries within their internationally recognized borders. Following the norms and principles of international law, and to strengthen support for the citizens of these countries affected by conflicts - refugees and internally displaced persons".

Unlike most other EU documents, the European Parliament's Resolution "on the EU's joint foreign and security policy" is not declarative, but doctrinal in nature. The paper urges the EU's Executive structures to take into account its normative provisions in the development and implementation of the EU's foreign policy. The resolution, sponsored by the Chairman of the EP's International Affairs Committee, is adopted annually and provides an analysis of the work carried out during the year, as well as the main priorities and prospects for the EU's activities for the coming year.