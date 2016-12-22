DVD set of Azerbaijan films released in Los Angeles

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Initiated and supported by Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles, a DVD set of five documentary films on Azerbaijan has been released in Los Angeles, with a title "Pearls of Azerbaijan: Five Films Showcasing a Dynamic Country at the Heart of Eurasia".

Report was informed in the Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles, produced in Los Angeles this year, the documentaries provide information about Azerbaijan’s rich and colorful culture, history, traditions, beautiful nature and tourism opportunities; they highlight the steady development of Azerbaijan as an independent nation since 1991, and the country’s positive multiculturalism and successful model of multi-faith tolerance and harmony, which allow for Muslims, Christians, Jews and representatives of other faiths to continue to live together in peace and mutual respect.

Supported jointly by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Consulate General in Los Angeles, the documentaries were filmed and produced by Los Angeles-based ECONEWS Television and Radio Series, and released this year. ECONEWS is a three-times EMMY-nominated weekly series that has produced over 600 environmental television shows since 1984, and 2000 Environmental Directions Radio shows since 1977, becoming the longest-running environmental program in the United States. ECONEWS is a United Nations Environment Programme Global 500 Laureate. ECONEWS shows have also received awards in the Hometown USA Video Festival, AVEDA U. S. Environmental Film Festival and other film festivals.

ECONEWS Host Nancy Pearlman and her crew visited Azerbaijan to film the documentary shows in both Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan.

The films have already been aired by over 50 television stations located in 21 U.S. states, including California, reaching 19 million homes. Some of the films have been screened in Los Angeles, Idyllwild (CA) as well as at Texas universities. More presentations and screenings are underway.