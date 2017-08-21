Draft resolution on "Situation on Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan" included in 72th session UN GA session agenda

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Drafts of resolutions on "Situation on occupied territories of Azerbaijan" and "The prolonged conflicts on GUAMspace and their consequences for an international peace, safety and development" are included in the draft agenda of the 72th session of the UN General Assembly. Report informs citing the press service of the United Nations, the drafts of resolutions are included in the agenda of current session under 40 and 36 points because they were not discussed during the previous 71th session of UN General Assembly.

Totally, 171 points were included in the agenda of the session, including such issues as peace and safety, development of Africa, disarmament, control over drug trafficking, fight against the international terrorism etc.

The official opening of the 72th session of the UN General Assembly will take place in New York on September 12.

The traditional general debate will be held from 19 to 25 September.

The United Nations General Assembly is the principal advisory body of the UN. Representatives of all member states are involved, each of them has one vote. Decisions on important questions, such as the issues on peace and security or reception of new members demand the majority in two thirds of votes. Decisions on other issues are made by the simple majority. Annually during the period from September to December the hard work of session of Assembly is conducted. Then they hold meetings if there is a need.

Notably, earlier, the Slovakian politician and diplomat Miroslav Lajcak unanimously elected the chairman of the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly, without voting, who singled out six priority directions of his activity during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly: conflict prevention, migration, human rights protection, sustainable development, climate change and gender equality.