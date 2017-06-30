Draft document of "Eastern Partnership" summit will be ready in September - VIDEO

Istanbul. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Discussions are already going on which issues will be touched upon by Azerbaijan at the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels in November."

Turkey bureau of Report News Agency was informed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

He recalled that in June a similar meeting was held in Luxembourg and noted that issues disturbing both the European Union and the members of the Eastern Partnership were sounded there. In connection with this preparatory works are underway: "They promised that in September, the document of the summit will be ready and will be considered by the member countries and the Eastern Partnership countries”.

According to him, at the previous summit in Riga, three countries with conflicts were supported, and Azerbaijan again remained on the sidelines: "In the end, the opportunity was almost created for the adoption of that document. Azerbaijan has not joined this. After they found a way out, so that our position was expressed by one document, a statement. I believe, today this situation will not happen again”.

Mammadguliyev added that today there are four conflicts in the region and everyone follows the same scenario: "Our position will be that to make them treat Azerbaijan as Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine. We do not want them to negotiate for us. There is the OSCE Minsk Group for this, they should do it".

"The European Union should demonstrate such position on this issue that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on the principle of territorial integrity, within the framework of internationally recognized borders and similar principles. This step has not been taken so far. Other issues will be discussed at the summit. We have good cooperation in the energy sector and I think this should also be reflected in the document of the summit. In addition, extensive work should be carried out in the transport sector, visa issues. Naturally, they have a great interest in the energy issue. But transport should also be on the agenda. In July, a meeting of the committee on visa issues will be held in Baku. If the meeting gives a positive result, these two projects can be implemented. At this time, perhaps, this issue will be raised there and included in the document, dialogue with Azerbaijan will begin on this topic. There will be many such issues in our agenda, we will hold discussions on them and inform public", deputy minister said.