Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Donald Trump claimed serious voter fraud in 3 states, where his rival Hillary Clinton was ahead.

Report informs citing D.Trump's Twitter account.

"Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!," Trump posted.

Notably, yesterday D.Trump again claimed millions of illegal votes for H.Clinton.