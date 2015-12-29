Dmitry Savelyev: Azerbaijan is one of the most effective trade partner of Russia in CIS

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia and Azerbaijan - a long-standing strategic partners who are building relations on mutual understanding and support for each other."

Report informs, head of the Inter-parliamentary friendship group Azerbaijan-Russia Dmitry Savelyev said in an interview to "Rossiyskaya Gazeta".

State Duma deputy said that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, despite pressure from the West, arrived in Moscow to participate in the military parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attended the opening of the first European Games in Baku, demonstrated to the world that Russia supports independent political and economic policies of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about economic relations, the MP said that Azerbaijan is one of most effective trade partner of Russia in CIS. "Deliveries of Russian machine-building production to Azerbaijan increased by 62% for the year.The use of national currencies in mutual trade now stands at 25-26%, and is constantly growing.It is possible that in the coming years, Russia and Azerbaijan finally abandon mutual payments in dollars ", said Dmitry Savelyev.