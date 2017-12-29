 Top
    Disclosed number of Azerbaijanis getting Canadian citizenship in 2006-2016 - PHOTO

    781 highly skilled specialists moved from Azerbaijan to Canada

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2006-2016 years, 2293 Azerbaijani citizens were naturalized as Canadian citizens.

    The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada told in response to enquiry of Report News Agency. 

    The highest figure of naturalization occurred in 2006. That year 302 Azerbaijani citizens were granted Canadian passports. The lowest indicator was registered last year. In 2016 year, 92 Azerbaijani citizens became Canadian citizens.

    As part of Federal Skilled and Quebec Skilled Worker programs, 781 highly skilled specialists moved from Azerbaijan to Canada in the past ten years.

    Moreover, in mentioned period, as part of the Federal Immigrant Investor Program, 7 Azerbaijani citizens received permanent residency by making investments in Canada.

    In 2014, Canadian government terminated the Federal Immigrant Investor Program due to its inefficiency. According to terms of the program, investors were required to make an investment of CAD$ 800,000 (US$ 640,000) in Canada.

    Vusal Azizov

