© Getty Images

Bakı. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Efrén Parado Arias, Director of Mexican University of Petroleum will arrive in Azerbaijan in May.

Report informs, the Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini said.

Ambassador said that Ernesto Rios will arrive in Baku to participate in Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

Notably, the annual Caspian Oil & Gas Conference will be held from May 29 to June 1 in Baku.