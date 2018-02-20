Diplomatic tenure of Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan terminates

© Mfa.gov.az

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Susanne Gamil Nouh, the Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure.

Foreign Ministry told Report the sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt based on historical and traditional friendly relations.

Ambassador Susanne Gamil Nouh expressed her gratitude for the support provided to run her diplomatic activities and noted that she spared no efforts to further enhance friendship between Azerbaijan and Egypt during her diplomatic mission.

The parties mentioned that the forthcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission is a positive step and they expressed hope that the activities of Commission will make a substantial contribution in promotion of bilateral economic-trade relations.

The sides describing Egypt as one of the founding States of Non-Aligned Movement exchanged views on Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM to be held in Baku on 5-6 April and the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan to NAM in 2019-2022.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Susanne Gamil Nouh every success in her future activities.