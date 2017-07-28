 Top
    Diplomatic tenure of the Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan ends

    Elmar Mammadyarov wished success to Dimitrios Tsoungas in his future activity

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan Dimitrios Tsoungas on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission.

    Report informs citing the Azerbaijani MFA, Dimitrios Tsoungas expressed his gratitude for the support provided during his diplomatic activities and emphasized his efforts to further develop friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Greece.

    Elmar Mammadyarov wished success to Dimitrios Tsoungas in his future activity. 

