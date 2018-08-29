Diplomatic mission of Argentinean Ambassador to Azerbaijan ends

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Carlos Dante Riva, the Ambassador of Argentina to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Report was told in the press service of the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting the satisfaction was expressed with the development of cooperation and political dialogue between the two countries. The sides stressed the importance of redoubling joint efforts for enhancement of economic-trade relations.

Ambassador Carlos Dante Riva expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov appreciated Ambassador’s contributions to the promotion of relations between our countries and wished him every success in his future activities.