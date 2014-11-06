​Diplomatic mission: Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan continues his work

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teymuraz Sharashenidze did not resign and continues his work, Report was informed in Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"Information about the resignation of Georgian Ambassadors to several countries is not true," said the Embassy.

The Embassy also denied the information of Georgian media, that as press reported, after the Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maya Panjikidze, who announced her resignation on the eve, all her deputies left their posts: "This data is not correct, one of her deputies still continues his work".

On November 5 Georgian media spread information that Georgian Ambassadors to several countries had announced their resignation.