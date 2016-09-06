Deputy Speaker of Indonesian Parliament will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Oesman Sapta Odang will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the delegation headed by O.S.Odang will arrive in the capital of Azerbaijan on September 8.

During the visit, O.S.Odang will visit the Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs, will hold a series of meetings with the leadership of the country, as well as in the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

In addition, participation of O.S.Odang at the official reception dedicated to the Independence Day of Indonesia, and a meeting with the Indonesian community in Azerbaijan also expected.