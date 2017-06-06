Deputy Secretary General: Azerbaijan is one of active members of ECO

Baku. 6 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of the active members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) since 1990".

Report informs, ECO Deputy Secretary General Alawi Sabzwari said at the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Member States in Baku.

He said that ECO is an organization with a long history: "The organization is considered to be the largest regional institution since its creation. Basis for cooperation between the countries is political goodwill and intention. It is also a message to the world that the ECO is working actively. Today we are witnessing once again that private sectors of the member countries, civil societies and NGOs are doing their best to achieve success in their countries in the field of economy".