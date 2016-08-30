Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Baku appointed

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Resident Representative of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) appointed in Baku.

Report informs, the Italian Alessandro Fracassetti appointed for this position.

He worked at the UNDP and before that he served as Deputy Resident Coordinator in Skopje, Zagreb and Minsk for 12 years.

Just before A.Fracasetti worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy. New deputy resident speaks English, Serbo Croatian, Bosnian and native Italian.

Notably, the UNDP Resident Representative in Baku is Ghulam Isakov.