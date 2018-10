Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov to visit Egypt.

Report was told by the diplomatic sources.

Abid Sharifov will attend the opening ceremony of new line of the Suez Canal in Egypt on August 6.

Length of new line will be 72 kilometers, and width of 24 meters.

The new channel was built prior to the loading of the line. The new channel planned to bring Egypt budget, $13 billion annually.