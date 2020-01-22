 Top

Deputy PM: I hope the EU association agreement will be signed soon

Deputy PM hopes EU association agreement will be signed soon
© Report / Elchin Murad

"Work is underway on an association agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU)," Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said on the EU-funded project "Support to the State Statistics Committee to reach European standards."

He said they hoped the work would resume shortly: "Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with the EU and has always stayed committed to these principles. I hope this work will resume soon, and we can sign the agreement."

The official also noted the successful implementation of the project.

