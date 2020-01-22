Deputy PM: I hope the EU association agreement will be signed soon

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/2e96e14b39660e53630add01b499aace/dc0b24c8-b57b-4ffb-934c-99aa377ea71f_292.jpg

"Work is underway on an association agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU)," Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said on the EU-funded project "Support to the State Statistics Committee to reach European standards."

He said they hoped the work would resume shortly: "Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with the EU and has always stayed committed to these principles. I hope this work will resume soon, and we can sign the agreement."

The official also noted the successful implementation of the project.