Work on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Georgian border was completed by 2/3, Report informs, citing Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.

"We could not achieve progress in previous meetings. As you know, there are some disagreements. However, we have already completed 2/3 of the work. To this end, we agreed to hold a meeting of experts before the end of the year in Tbilisi. The next meeting of the commission should take place in the first quarter of next year," he said.