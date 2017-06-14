Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan interested in developing cooperation with the UK in non-oil sector

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ An event dedicated to the birthday of the Queen of the United Kingdom was held in Baku.

Report informs, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carol Crofts who opened the event highly appreciated the level of cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador reminded that this year the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan celebrate 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In his turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev congratulated the UK on the holiday, wishing success to the country.

The deputy minister said that the UK is an important partner of Azerbaijan, and an important component of bilateral relations is energy cooperation. He recalled that BP implemented a number of important projects in Azerbaijan.

According to Mammadguliyev, British companies invested 23 bln USD in the Azerbaijani economy.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with Great Britain in the non-oil sector.

M. Mammadguliyev noted the importance of holding the Azerbaijan-UK intergovernmental commission, the inter-parliamentary friendship group in the development of bilateral cooperation.

"The UK respects the territorial integrity of countries, the norms of international law. And this position of UK is important for Azerbaijan, "the deputy minister said.

The British military band "The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles" is also participated at the reception.