​Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration comments on deterioration of Turkish-Russian relations

Baku. 26 Novemver.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is very concerned that, the Turkish-Russian relations have deteriorated.

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Director of Foreign Relations Department, Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, Novruz Mammadov posted on his Twitter page today.

N.Mammadov stated tha, Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan: "Russia is also very friendly and close country for us. Both countries have historical ties with the country. Our relations with the two countries are at the highest level."